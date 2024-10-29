Punjab police busts Pak-based drug cartel in Amritsar

AMN/ WEB DESK

Punjab Police have busted a Pakistan-based drug cartel and seized 105 kilograms of Heroin. The Counter Intelligence wing of the police arrested two persons and confiscated the heroin and about 32 kilograms of Caffeine Anhydrous, 17 kilogram DMR, in Amritsar, along with 6 pistols late Saturday night.

Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav in a social media post informed that the smugglers used water-route to transport drugs from Pakistan in rubber tyre-tubes. He said this intelligence-based operation has led to the arrest of two associates of a Foreign-based drug smuggler.

Our Jalandhar Correspondent quoting police sources reports that an investigation is on to establish their links to arrest more involved in the drug cartel.