THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab police busts Pak-based drug cartel in Amritsar

Oct 28, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Punjab Police have busted a Pakistan-based drug cartel and seized 105 kilograms of Heroin. The Counter Intelligence wing of the police arrested two persons and confiscated the heroin and about 32 kilograms of Caffeine Anhydrous, 17 kilogram DMR, in Amritsar, along with 6 pistols late Saturday night.

Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav in a social media post informed that the smugglers used water-route to transport drugs from Pakistan in rubber tyre-tubes. He said this intelligence-based operation has led to the arrest of two associates of a Foreign-based drug smuggler.

Our Jalandhar Correspondent quoting police sources reports that an investigation is on to establish their links to arrest more involved in the drug cartel.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR air quality remains “very poor”

Oct 28, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

ASSAM- BYPOLLS: Scrutiny of nominations underway

Oct 28, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Haryana implements ‘Rajya Vishisht Yojana’ to curb stubble burning

Oct 28, 2024

You missed

HINDI SECTION

295 का वडोदरा में उद्घाटन करके महाराष्ट्र से विश्वासघात: जयराम

October 29, 2024
URDU SECTION

مجلسِ مشاورت تعلیم، اوقاف اور سماجی ہم آہنگی پر توجہ مرکوز کرے گی

October 28, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR air quality remains “very poor”

October 28, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab police busts Pak-based drug cartel in Amritsar

October 28, 2024