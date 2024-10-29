ASSAM- BYPOLLS: Scrutiny of nominations underway

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Assam, scrutiny of nomination papers for the by-polls to five assembly seats is in progress. 38 candidates have filed nomination papers for by-polls to Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Sidli and Bongaigaon constituencies to be held on the 13th of next month. Our Correspondent reports that the ruling BJP has filed nominations in three seats while UPPL and Asom Gana Parishad in one seat each. The opposition Congress has put up candidates in all the five seats. AAP and Bodoland People’s Front have filed nominations for two and one seat respectively