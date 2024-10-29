THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Haryana implements ‘Rajya Vishisht Yojana’ to curb stubble burning

Oct 28, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Haryana government has implemented a scheme Rajya Vishisht Yojana to curb the incidents of stubble burning. This scheme provides farmers with financial assistance for managing crop residue, while also setting zero burning targets for panchayats.

A government spokesperson said that red zone panchayats will receive an incentive of 1 lakh rupees, while yellow zone panchayats will receive 50 thousand rupees for achieving the zero burning target. As a result of the steps taken by the government, as of October 28, 83,070 farmers have registered for the management of 7,11,000 acres of paddy area. The last date for registration is November 30. The spokesperson also said that farmers are being given an incentive of 1,000 rupees per acre for managing paddy crop residue.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research has recorded a total of 713 incidents of stubble burning so far in Haryana this year, which is 29 per cent less than last year.

