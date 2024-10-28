THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Maharashtra Polls: Shiv Sena releases list of 20 candidates including Milind Deora, Sanjay Nirupam

Oct 27, 2024

AMN

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday released its new list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The list features Milind Deora, who will contest against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Worli. Sanjay Nirupam has been fielded from the Dindoshi constituency.

Nilesh Rane, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane to contest elections from the Kudal seat.

Milind Deora is currently a Rajya Sabha member and is a three-time MP from South Mumbai. Deora was given the task during the Lok Sabha polls to handle Worli.

Earlier today, BJP leader and former Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve’s daughter Sanjana Jadhav joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Along with Sanjana Jadhav, former BJP MP Rajendra Gavit and former BJP Corporator Murji Patel also joined the party.

