Punjab Police Seizes 105 Kg Heroin in Major Drug Bust

Oct 27, 2024

Punjab Police has claimed to have seized a Heroin consignment of 105 Kilogram in the state by busting a Pakistan based smuggling racket, last night.

The Counter Intelligence wing of the police arrested two persons and confiscated the heroin and about 32 Kg Caffeine Anhydrous, 17 Kg DMR, in Amritsar, along with 6 pistols.

Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav in a social media post informed that in this case, the smugglers used water-route to transport drugs from Pakistan in rubber tyre-tubes. He said this intelligence-based operation has led to the arrest of two associates of a Foreign-based drug smuggler.

