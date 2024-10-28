Mumbai has become a powerful symbol of counter-terrorism globally: Dr. Jaishankar

AMN

External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar said that Mumbai has become a powerful symbol of counter-terrorism globally. Addressing a press conference in the city on Sunday, he stressed that India should take a stance against terrorism and it must not repeat the mistakes of the past.

He said, when we talk of zero tolerance against terror, it is clear that there will be a response to an act of terrorism. Dr. Jaishankar has been vocal about India’s stance on terrorism, emphasising the need for zero tolerance. At the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, he reaffirmed India’s commitment to combating terrorism.

Dr. Jaishankar also announced that India and China would soon resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, restoring arrangements to what they were prior to the onset of the border standoff in April 2020. Dr. Jaishankar asserted that alongside global industries, India has earned the trust of world leaders, enhancing its stature and reputation; as a result, global industries are keen to invest in India. He expressed the view that industries flourish when both state and central governments collaborate effectively.