J&K: Security forces increase vigilance and checks on Mughal Road

Oct 30, 2024

Amid an increase in violent activities across the Jammu region, including a series of attacks and encounters, security forces have increased vigilance and checks on the historic Mughal Road and its connecting areas.

Mughal Road is an inter-provincial route that connects Kashmir Valley with the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu province and acts as an alternative to Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44).

The security forces have strengthened all the Motor Vehicle Check Points (MVCPs) on the Mughal Road and its connecting areas to keep an eye on the movement of all vehicles and pedestrians from Jammu to Kashmir and vice versa.

