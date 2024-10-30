Ayodhya all set for grand Deepotsav aims for new record of lighting maximum earthern lamps

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ayodhya is ready to witness the grandest-ever Deepotsav today to celebrate the first Diwali after the consecration of Ramlala at the newly constructed Ram Temple.

The Uttar Pradesh government will aim for the Guinness World Record by lighting more than 25 lakh diyas on Deepotsav today at 55 ghats of Ayodhya, including the Ram Ki Paidi. CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Culture & Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and several other ministers of UP government will grace the event.

A total of 28 lakh lamps have been arranged at the Ghats of Holy Saryu by the 30 thousand volunteers to make a new world record. A team of 30 people led by Guinness World Records team consultant and the counting committee members of the university have already counted the lamps decorated on 55 ghats.

In this year’s Deepotsav, another world record will be attempted. It will be of 1,100 people performing the largest aarti together on the ghats of Saryu. Apart from this, special eco-friendly lamps will illuminate the Ram temple.

These lamps are designed to prevent stains from affecting the temple’s structure and will remain lit for extended periods. Preparations were also finalized for the Shobha Yatra, which will take place on the Ram Path today.

The Shobha Yatra has 18 tableaus, which are based on the seven chapters of the Ramayana. Artists from six countries and 16 states will participate in cultural programs. The administration is trying to involve everyone directly or indirectly in this Deepotsav, so the facility of Ek Diya Ram Ke Naam is also being provided through the Divya Ayodhya app.