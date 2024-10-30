Delhi’s AQI continues to remain in ‘poor category’

AMN/ WEB DESK

The air quality in the national capital continues to be in the ‘poor category’. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Air Quality Index (AQI) of 271 was reported in Delhi this morning. Several areas of Delhi are witnessing a layer of smog engulfing the area. As per the data of CPCB, the AQI of Anand Vihar is at 351, Bawana at 319 and Aya Nagar at 290.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, and 301 and 400 very poor. An AQI between 401 and 450 is considered severe.