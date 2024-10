In women’s cricket, New Zealand defeated India in the second One-Day International by 76 runs at Ahmedabad. Batting first, New Zealand posted 259 for 9 in the stipulated 50 overs. Chasing the target, hosts were all out in 47.1 overs at the score of 183 runs. For visitors, Sophie Devine was the top contributor with 79 runs.

In the opening game of the three-match series on Thursday, the Women in Blue defeated the visitors by 59 runs in Ahmedabad.