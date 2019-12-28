Somalia: At least 61 killed in truck bomb explosion

WEB DESK

In Somalia, at least 61 people were killed and many others injured this morning when a truck bomb exploded at a busy security checkpoint in capital city Mogadishu.

A government spokesman said the toll was likely to rise as scores of people were rushed to hospitals. Mayor Omar Mohamud Mohamed said university students were among those killed.

A police official said the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the morning rush hour in Mogadishu. All the dead were civilians.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The Al-Qaida-linked al-Shabaab group often carries out such attacks.