Afghanistan: 10 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack on military base in Helmand

WEB DESK

10 Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on a military base in the southern province of Helmand today. An Army Corps spokesman said, the Taliban dug a tunnel into the base in volatile Sangin district and then blew it up before their fighters could attack the compound.

He said there were 18 soldiers in the base at the time of the attack providing security for the people of Sangin. Four soldiers were wounded. Provincial spokesman Omar Zawak confirmed the attack and said the soldiers were killed by the powerful blast inside the base. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement claimed responsibility for the attack.