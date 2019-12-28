Lahore High Court returns Musharraf’s application against his conviction

WEB DESK

The Lahore High Court has returned Pakistan’s former military dictator Pervez Musharraf application challenging the death sentence handed to him by a special court in a high treason case. The registrar office of the Lahore High Court (LHC) returned Musharraf’s application citing non-availability of the full bench due to winter vacations.

The petition sought constitution of a full bench of the court to quash the verdict of the three-member tribunal which sentenced the 76-year-old Musharraf to death in absentia for high treason following a six-year legal case on December 17. While returning the petition against the verdict of the tribunal, the registrar asked the petitioner to refile it in the first week of January.

Musharraf, in his petition, has asked the high court to set aside the special court’s verdict, terming it illegal, without jurisdiction and unconstitutional.