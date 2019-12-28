UNGA approves resolution on initiating drafting of new treaty to combat cyber-crime

WEB DESK

The UN General Assembly approved a resolution yesterday, that will start the process of drafting a new treaty to combat cyber-crime. The Russian-drafted resolution establishes an expert committee representing all world regions. It will elaborate a comprehensive international convention on countering the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes.

The Assembly also approved a resolution strongly condemning human rights abuses against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims and other minorities. It calls on Myanmar government to take urgent measures to combat incitement of hatred against minorities in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan states.

Myanmar’s UN ambassador said the resolution did not attempt to find a solution to the complex situation there. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but do reflect world opinion.