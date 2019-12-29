FreeCurrencyRates.com

29 Dec 2019
Hong Kong Police fight with protesters inside shopping mall

Hong Kong Police fought with protesters who marched through a shopping mall today demanding mainland Chinese traders to leave the territory.

The protest in Sheung Shui town was part of efforts to pressure the government by disrupting economic activity.

About 100 protesters marched through the mall shouting slogans. Police in civilian clothes tackled and handcuffed some protesters. One officer fired pepper spray at protesters and reporters.

Protests that began in June over a proposed extradition law have spread to include demands for more democracy and other grievances.

The proposed law was withdrawn but protesters want the resignation of the territory’s leader, Carrie Lam, and other changes.

Protesters complain Beijing and Lam’s government are eroding the autonomy and Western-style civil liberties promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to China in 1997.

Hong Kong, which has no sales tax and a reputation for genuine products, is popular with Chinese traders who buy merchandise to resell on the mainland.

According to police, a total of 336 people, some as young as 12, were arrested from Monday to Thursday. It brought the total number of people arrested over six months of protests to nearly 7,000. Protesters have damaged subway stations, banks and other public facilities.

