Several Trade Unions give call for Bharat Bandh today





AMN

Several Central trade unions, except the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), have called for a nationwide strike today Wednesday, saying they are dissatisfied with the government’s “policy and action” towards workers.

This is the fourth nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions since the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power in 2014. Nearly 25 crore people are expected to take part in this all-India strike to protest against the government’s “anti-people” policies.

Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan(JEJAA), the national platform of nearly 200 organisations of workers, peasants, agricultural workers, youth, students, women, dalits, tribals, social movements and progressive individuals having a membership of 20 crores, has called upon the people of the country to join the all India General Strike on 8 January 2020.

It is also supported by the platform of central trade unions and independent Federations and supported by the platform of peasant organisations.

“8 January 2020 strike will also be a landmark in the ongoing protests of the people of India against the CAA, NRC and NPR. JEJAA considers CAA brought by the RSS led BJP government as anti people, against the values enshrined in the constitution and this will make irreparable damage to the secular and democratic fabric of the country”, JEJAA said in a statement.

JEJAA demanded the repealing of the CAA. This coupled with NRC/NPR is going to play havoc in the lives of lakhs of working people in the country. JEJAA constituents are in the forefront of the struggles against CAA and NRC/NPR. We salute the youth and women of the country to take the lead in the struggle to save our democratic rights and secular values of our country.

The protests called by the left parties and many organisations and platforms have seen unprecedented authoritarian actions of declaration of 144, closing down of public transport and shut down of internet and brutality unleashed by the police of the central and BJP ruled state governments. This gives a glimpse of what is there for the future of democratic space in the country. JEJAA expresses serious concern over such fascistic attitude of the governments and demands there should not be any curb in democratic right of the citizens to express their dissent. In this situation let us not forget that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are under siege since last four months.

JEJAA strongly believe that the move by the BJP government is to divert attention from the growing economic crisis and the impact of the anti people anti national pro capitalist economic policies of the government against which all sections of the people are on the streets.

JEJAA supports the call for General Strike given by the 10 central trade unions and independent federations on 8 January 2020 raising the demands of basic rights of the people- demands of employment for all, arresting price rise, universal PDS, minimum wages, pension for all, no privatisation of public sector including railways and defense, universal public education and healthcare, no anti worker labour law changes and codification, remunerative price for the peasantry and withdrawal of the unconstitutional CAA.

The platform of peasant organisations, All India Kisan Coordination Committee and the joint platform of students organisations have already decided to join the strike by observing rural bandh and educational strike respectively. Other sections such as youth, women etc also have supported the strike.

The unions have been calling for action on a list of demands, which they say have been ignored by the government.

Meanwhile, the government has asked public sector undertakings to dissuade their employees from participating in the strike and has advised them to prepare a contingency plan to ensure smooth functioning of the enterprises.

The strike will be carried out by various industrial trade unions, women’s and farmers’ collectives. This will be supported by Left parties and central trade unions. Those participating in the strike include All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA).

The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC) will also take part.