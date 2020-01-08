FreeCurrencyRates.com

“No Proof, Story Made Up”: JNU Student Leader Aishe Ghosh On FIR Against Her

New Delhi

President of JNU Students’ Union,Aishe Ghosh has said that she is confident that there can be no police action against her regarding the two First Information Reports, since she has not been involved in any violence.

“I have not done any violence. The police first need to have proof against me to take action,” she said.

The FIRs against Ms Ghosh was filed on Sunday evening — around the time masked goons were on an attack spree at the university and she was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, injured and bleeding.

The police cases, filed within minutes of each other, were based on complaints of the university authorities, which they had just received, the police said. The university claimed the complaints were sent much earlier.

Aishe and 26 other students have been charged with vandalizing the server room of the university twice — on January 1 and 4 — and attacking security guards to disrupt registration of students for the winter semester as part of their agitation against the fee hike.

Ms Ghosh insisted the accusation was a “story made up by the university authorities”.

“No such incident (in the server room) happened. I have proof of voice messages and screenshots. There are call records showing guards are beating up students in server room. ABVP activists came and literally lynched Satish,” said the student leader, claiming she was slapped by one of the security guards.

