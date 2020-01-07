DEEPEKA PADUKONE EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH JNU STUDENTS

By A Correspondent / New Delhi

One of the most adored actresses of country Deepika Padukone today visited Jawahar Lal Nehru JNU to express solidarity with left wing students who were reportedly attacked by some masked men on Sunday evening.

Though Ms Padukone did not speak at the university, she was seen standing with a group of students who were attacked including president of the students’ union Aishe Ghosh. Former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar was also present.

Deepika Padukone has not only reached JNU amid protests and standing with the students, but she’s chosen to stand right behind injured JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh against whom an FIR was filed earlier today. This is a rare act of solidarity which I hope inspires many others now.

Deeepika Padukone CAA

During one of interviews, Deepika was asked to voice her opinion on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across India. She spoke up about the issue and said how she was proud that we as a society are coming together and are not scared. The actress said, “It’s nice to see people coming out on the streets. I feel proud that people are voicing their opinion whether on the streets or from their homes.”

The move by Ms Padukone, one of Bollywood’s top stars, stood out amid conspicuous silence by film industry A-listers on student protests and the demonstrations across the country against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.