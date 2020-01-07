FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jan 2020 10:33:49      انڈین آواز
Ad

DEEPEKA PADUKONE EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH JNU STUDENTS

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By A Correspondent / New Delhi

One of the most adored actresses of country Deepika Padukone today visited Jawahar Lal Nehru JNU to express solidarity with left wing students who were reportedly attacked by some masked men on Sunday evening.

Though Ms Padukone did not speak at the university, she was seen standing with a group of students who were attacked including president of the students’ union Aishe Ghosh. Former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar was also present.

Deepika Padukone has not only reached JNU amid protests and standing with the students, but she’s chosen to stand right behind injured JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh against whom an FIR was filed earlier today. This is a rare act of solidarity which I hope inspires many others now.

Deeepika Padukone CAA

During one of interviews, Deepika was asked to voice her opinion on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across India. She spoke up about the issue and said how she was proud that we as a society are coming together and are not scared. The actress said, “It’s nice to see people coming out on the streets. I feel proud that people are voicing their opinion whether on the streets or from their homes.”

The move by Ms Padukone, one of Bollywood’s top stars, stood out amid conspicuous silence by film industry A-listers on student protests and the demonstrations across the country against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Participating teams begin to arrive in Guwahati for 3rd Khelo India Youth Games

In Assam, the participating teams have started arriving Guwahati for the third Khelo India Youth Games to begi ...

Ice Hockey C’ship: LSRC win bronze medal in Under-20 Boys category

In Leh-Ladakh, Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) won the bronze medal in Under-20 Boys category of the on ...

Foolproof security will be in place for upcoming Khelo India games in Guwahati: CEO Avinash Joshi

The organizer of the Khelo India Youth Games-2020 assured that no one should be worried about the security. Ta ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!