AASU, NESO to intensify anti-CAA protests in Assam

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Spearheading the protest for the scrapping of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) today vowed to intensify their agitation “broader and more massive” against the new law.

They said that they cannot allow “illegal Bangladeshis” to flood the region and rule over indigenous people.

AASU and North East Students’ Organisation condemn attack on JNU :”We cannot accept that barbaric incident. Delhi police is under center, they’ve failed to protect the students. It’s failure of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi.”

AASU and NESO day they will not disrupt Khelo India youth games due to be organised in Guwahati from January 9 to January 22. But if PM visits Guwahati then, “there will be non-violent anti-CAA protests”