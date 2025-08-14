SC reserves Order on pleas challenging rounding up of stray dogs in Delhi NCR; Declines stay on its earlier Order

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

Aug 14, 2025
The Supreme Court today reserved Order on the pleas to stay the directions passed by a two-judge bench on the 11th of August to remove the stray dogs in Delhi National Capital Region to shelter homes.

The three-judge bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice N V Anjaria heard the matter after two-judge bench comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan took suo motu order to remove all stray dogs and shifted to shelters.     

The judgment comes after some lawyers mentioned before the Chief Justice of India that earlier directions were in conflict with the previous orders passed by other benches.

