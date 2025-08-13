Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Atmanirbharta Key to Navigating Global Uncertainty, Says Jaishankar

Aug 13, 2025

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar today underscored that Atmanirbharta—self-reliance—is not just an economic strategy but a mindset essential for navigating today’s volatile and uncertain world. Speaking at the Tourism Faith Conclave in New Delhi, he described self-reliance as the bedrock for boosting India’s self-confidence, building resilience, and laying the foundation for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Calling India a “civilizational state” that has endured the test of time while preserving its culture, traditions, and heritage, Dr Jaishankar said the nation’s real strength lies in its people and their self-belief. He stressed that countries with strong domestic demand have weathered global turbulence more effectively and will continue to do so in the future.

Highlighting tourism’s strategic importance, he noted that a vibrant tourism sector adds immense value to the economy and enhances India’s global image. He pointed to the introduction of e-visas as a major step in making travel to India easier and more welcoming for international visitors.

Dr Jaishankar also spoke about the transformation of India’s infrastructure over the past decade, citing the doubling of airports and sweeping upgrades in the railway network as examples of how connectivity is being modernised to support growth, mobility, and tourism.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

HIGHWAY ROBBERY: PAC Lifts the Lid on India’s Road Racket

Aug 13, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Supreme Court will look into issue of relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR: CJI

Aug 13, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Parliament Passes Income-Tax and Taxation Laws Amendment Bills, 2025

Aug 13, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Minister of Steel Unveils Bharat Steel Logo, Website, and Brochure

13 August 2025 11:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Recent US Tariffs to Have Only Short-Term Impact on Indian Exports: CEA

13 August 2025 11:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal Inaugurates Expanded ISA Building at IP Office in Delhi

13 August 2025 11:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Govt Approves First-Ever Cadre Review for BSF Group B and C Personnel

13 August 2025 11:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!