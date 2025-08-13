Atmanirbharta Key to Navigating Global Uncertainty, Says Jaishankar

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar today underscored that Atmanirbharta—self-reliance—is not just an economic strategy but a mindset essential for navigating today’s volatile and uncertain world. Speaking at the Tourism Faith Conclave in New Delhi, he described self-reliance as the bedrock for boosting India’s self-confidence, building resilience, and laying the foundation for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Calling India a “civilizational state” that has endured the test of time while preserving its culture, traditions, and heritage, Dr Jaishankar said the nation’s real strength lies in its people and their self-belief. He stressed that countries with strong domestic demand have weathered global turbulence more effectively and will continue to do so in the future.

Highlighting tourism’s strategic importance, he noted that a vibrant tourism sector adds immense value to the economy and enhances India’s global image. He pointed to the introduction of e-visas as a major step in making travel to India easier and more welcoming for international visitors.

Dr Jaishankar also spoke about the transformation of India’s infrastructure over the past decade, citing the doubling of airports and sweeping upgrades in the railway network as examples of how connectivity is being modernised to support growth, mobility, and tourism.