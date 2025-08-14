President approves 127 Gallantry awards & 40 Distinguished Service awards for meritorious service

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu has approved 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards to the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day.

These are 4 Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, 2 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 6 Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), 7 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals and 9 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Yudh Seva Medals. The President has also approved 290 Mention-in-Despatches.

These include 115 personnel of the Indian Army, 5 of the Indian Navy, 167 of the Indian Air Force and 3 of the Border Roads Development Board. President Murmu has also approved Tatrakshak Medals to 5 Indian Coast Guard personnel. The medals are in recognition of their acts of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty, and meritorious service.