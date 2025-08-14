India warns Pakistan to temper its rhetoric; any misadventure will have painful consequences 

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India today hit out at Pakistan for reckless, war-mongering and hateful comments from its leadership, saying that any misadventure will have painful consequences, as was demonstrated recently. Briefing media in New Delhi today, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan would be well-advised to temper its rhetoric. He said it is well known modus-operandi of the Pakistani leadership to whip up anti-India rhetoric time and again to hide their own failures.

On the Award by Court of Arbitration regarding Indus Water Treaty, Mr Jaiswal said India has never accepted the legality, legitimacy or competence of the so-called Court of Arbitration. He said its pronouncements are therefore without jurisdiction, devoid of legal standing, and have no bearing on India’s rights of utilisation of waters. India also categorically rejected Pakistan’s selective and misleading references to the so-called “award”. The spokesperson said that the Indus Waters Treaty stands in abeyance by a sovereign decision of the government of India, taken in response to Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, including the Pahalgam attack.

On future of US India relations, the spokesperson said India and the US share a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties. He added that this partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. He said New Delhi remains focused on the substantive agenda that the two countries have committed to and hopes that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Responding to a query on India-US Defence ties, Mr Jaiswal said it is an important pillar of the bilateral partnership. He said that this robust cooperation has strengthened across all domains and a US Defence Policy Team is expected to be in Delhi in mid-August. The 21st edition of the joint military exercise – Yudh Abhyas is also expected to take place later this month in Alaska. The spokesperson said that both sides remain engaged to convene the 2+2 Intersessional meeting at the working-level towards the end of the month.

On India China border trade, Mr Jaiswal said both nations have remained engaged with the Chinese side to facilitate the resumption of border trade through all the designated trade points- Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

On BRICS Virtual Meeting suggestion by Brazil President Lula da Silva, the spokesperson said, India is a member of the BRICS group and continues to remain in touch with Member Countries on issues of shared interest. Replying to a question on alternative currency, Mr Jaiswal stressed that India has made its position clear on this issue earlier and de-dollarization is not a part of India’s financial agenda. Responding to another query, the spokesperson said there have been several cases of violence against Indian nationals in Ireland. He said New Delhi has strongly taken up this matter with Irish authorities in Dublin as well as with the Embassy in Delhi. He said Indian Embassy in Dublin is in touch with the victims and community members.