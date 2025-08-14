Govt announces Gallantry, Service Medals to over 1000 personnel for distinguished service to the country

A total of 1090 Personnel of Police, Fire, Home Guard, Civil Defence and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2025.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said, 233 personnel have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry, 99 personnel awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and 758 personnel awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has informed that on the occasion of Independence Day, sixteen Brave Seema Praharis will be awarded Gallantry Medals for their conspicuous bravery and unmatched valour, for being resolute and steadfast during Operation Sindoor.

In a social media post, BSF said that the medals are a testament to the Nation’s faith and trust reposed in India’s First Line of Defence.