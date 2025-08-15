Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

1090 Personnel honoured with Gallantry, Service Medals on Independence Day 2025

Aug 15, 2025

A total of 1090 Personnel of Police, Fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of  Independence Day.

According to the Home Ministry, 233 personnel have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 personnel awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 758 personnel awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Medals for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the grounds of the Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Service and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

