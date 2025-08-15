Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

High Commission of India celebrates 79th Independence Day in Bangladesh

Aug 15, 2025
High Commission of India celebrates 79th Independence Day in Bangladesh

The 79th Independence Day of India was celebrated by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh. A large number of Indian community members took part in the celebration at the Chancery building in Dhaka.

High Commissioner, Pranay Verma unfurled the national flag and read out excerpts from the Hon’ble President’s Address to the Nation. This year, the Independence Day celebrations marked India’s 78th year of independence and the celebrations were held with great fervor.

Artists of the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) and members of the Indian Community performed patriotic songs on the occasion.

The Assistant High Commissions (AHC) of India in Sylhet, Khulna, Chattogram and Rajshahi also celebrated Independence day.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

1090 Personnel honoured with Gallantry, Service Medals on Independence Day 2025

Aug 15, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt announces Gallantry, Service Medals to over 1000 personnel for distinguished service to the country

Aug 14, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India warns Pakistan to temper its rhetoric; any misadventure will have painful consequences 

Aug 14, 2025

You missed

ENVIRONMENT INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN negotiations fail to reach global consent to end plastic pollution

15 August 2025 10:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

High Commission of India celebrates 79th Independence Day in Bangladesh

15 August 2025 10:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urges Israel to drop West Bank building plan

15 August 2025 10:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia wants to clear its stand during meeting with Trump

15 August 2025 10:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!