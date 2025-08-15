High Commission of India celebrates 79th Independence Day in Bangladesh

The 79th Independence Day of India was celebrated by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh. A large number of Indian community members took part in the celebration at the Chancery building in Dhaka.

High Commissioner, Pranay Verma unfurled the national flag and read out excerpts from the Hon’ble President’s Address to the Nation. This year, the Independence Day celebrations marked India’s 78th year of independence and the celebrations were held with great fervor.

Artists of the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) and members of the Indian Community performed patriotic songs on the occasion.

The Assistant High Commissions (AHC) of India in Sylhet, Khulna, Chattogram and Rajshahi also celebrated Independence day.