India Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervour and Statewide Announcements

AMN / WEB DESK

India marked its 79th Independence Day on Friday with patriotic fervour, vibrant cultural performances, and a slew of welfare announcements across the states. From the eastern frontiers of Arunachal Pradesh to the western shores of Gujarat, and from the northern Himalayas to the southern peninsular states, the tricolour was hoisted amid cheers, parades, and promises of progress.

Eastern States: A Decade of Hydropower and Peace Hopes

In Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu unfurled the national flag at IG Park in Itanagar and highlighted the state’s economic strides. He announced a 105% increase in per capita income and declared 2025–2035 as the “Decade of Hydropower”, unveiling projects worth ₹2 lakh crore. He also stressed the success of road connectivity projects and other infrastructure initiatives.

In Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio led the celebrations in Kohima, underlining the state’s continued progress and expressing cautious optimism on the Naga peace talks. He announced a ₹3 crore skill development centre for construction workers and a ₹1 crore mobile skill van initiative, aimed at enhancing employability.

Western India: Grassroots Development and Heritage Pride

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, addressing the state from Mumbai’s Mantralaya, praised India’s defence forces for Operation Sindoor and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to infrastructure and urban development. In Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hoisted the tricolour in Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, and launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Grama Uday Yojana’ for rural development along with initiatives focused on water conservation and sanitation.

Northern States: Employment, Agriculture and Unity

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, declared a major employment drive, announcing one crore job opportunities over the next five years for the state’s youth. In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav celebrated in Bhopal, lauding the state’s record 55 lakh hectare irrigation coverage, and expansion in agricultural productivity.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini led the ceremony in Rohtak, announcing a revision in compensation for families of fallen soldiers, raising the amount to ₹1 crore. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurled the flag in Faridkot, where colourful parades and community events underscored the state’s rich martial legacy.

Southern States: Culture and Social Commitments

In Tamil Nadu, CM M.K. Stalin hoisted the flag at Fort St. George in Chennai and honoured outstanding individuals in fields such as social service, education, and sanitation. The celebrations included a vibrant RPF dog show, cycle rallies, and traditional music and dance performances, reflecting the state’s cultural vibrancy.

Union Territories and Himalayan Region: Employment and Cultural Pride

In Jammu & Kashmir, the official ceremony was held at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, where CM Omar Abdullah announced that 4.5 lakh youths had been linked to employment and training under “Mission Yuva”. In Ladakh, celebrations were held in Kargil and Leh, featuring traditional music, sports, and parades, emphasizing the region’s strategic and cultural significance.

A Nationwide Message of Unity and Progress

From state capitals to remote villages, Independence Day celebrations this year carried a common theme — unity in diversity and a focus on inclusive development. State leaders not only paid tribute to the nation’s freedom fighters but also laid out forward-looking blueprints for governance, welfare, and youth empowerment.

As India steps into the 79th year of its independence, the message was clear — to honour the sacrifices of the past while building a more prosperous and inclusive future.