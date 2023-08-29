SC disposes of plea challenging demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

The Supreme Court on Monday, disposed of a petition against the demolition drive by the Railways authorities to clear alleged illegal constructions on railway land near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. A bench, comprising justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar, and SVN Bhatti, said the Railways had informed about the completion of the anti-encroachment drive. The Top Court asked the petitioners to move the trial court for appropriate relief.



“The relief claimed in this petition, in our opinion, is better examined in a suit as proceedings are pending (before jurisdictional civil court). We dispose of the petition with liberty to the petitioner to apply for relief before the civil suit,” the bench said.



Over a hundred houses were razed using bulldozers before the Supreme Court had stayed the demolition drive in an order on the 16th of August for 10 days. On the 25th of August, the Top Court refused a further extension of the interim order.