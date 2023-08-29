Nadda releases Outlook Group’s Coffee Table Book ‘Sikhs and Modi (A Journey of Nine Years)

AMN / WEB DESK

BJP President J P Nadda today released the Outlook Group’s Coffee Table Book ‘Sikhs and Modi (A Journey of Nine Years) at a function in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nadda said that the teachings of Sikh Gurus contributed towards the unity of the society, patriotism, and dedication towards religion.

He added that all the Prime Ministers have delivered their speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister of the country, who organized the main event at the Red Fort, to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh. He also highlighted that the Narendra Modi government granted Foreign Contribution Regulation Act registration to Sri Harmandir Sahib, and now Sikhs from across the world can make contributions to the temple. He said, Besides, the Modi government also gave massive relief to Gurudwaras by waiving GST on langar items.