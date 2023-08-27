इंडियन आवाज़     27 Aug 2023 11:20:39      انڈین آواز

Govt puts additional safeguards to prevent exports of Non-Basmati white rice

Government has introduced additional safeguards to prevent exports of Non-Basmati white rice through mis-classification as Basmati rice. To check the domestic prices and to ensure domestic food security, the Government has been taking measures to restrict export of rice from India. The export of non-basmati white rice was prohibited on 20th July 2023. It has been noticed that despite restriction on certain varieties, rice exports have been high during the current year.

The government’s suspicions have been aroused because of the large variation in the contract price of Basmati being exported. The lowest contract price is as low as $359 per ton as against the average export price of $1,214 during the current month.

The Committee has been asked to submit its report within a month to enable a decision on the low value basmati rice exports.

Despite restriction on certain varieties, rice exports have been high during the current year. Up to August 17, total rice exports (except broken rice) were 7.33 million ton compared to 6.37 million ton during the corresponding period of previous year, registering an increase of 15 per cent.

