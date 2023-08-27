Haryana: Ahead of VHP Yatra, section 144 imposed in Nuh, drones deployed

AMN / WEB DESK

Security arrangements have been stepped up in Haryana’s Nuh and other areas following the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat’s call for a ‘shobha yatra’ on Monday, despite the authorities denying permission for the procession.

Officials said security personnel, including those from paramilitary forces, have been deployed to keep a strict vigil. Security at inter-state and inter-district borders has also been tightened, they said.

Nuh SDM Ashwini Kumar said that Section 144 (ban on the gathering of more than two people) has been imposed in the district, and all the schools and banks in the area will remain closed on August 28. Mobile internet services and bulk SMS have also been suspended in the district till August 28 to avoid the spread of rumours and misinformation.

“Section 144 has been imposed in the district. I appeal to the citizens to avoid any kind of movement…All the schools and banks of the district are closed to restrict any movement,” Kumar said.

Drones and paramilitary deployed in Nuh

Ahead of the Yatra, the police have tightened security in the Nuh neighbourhood with the deployment of surveillance drones and paramilitary forces.

“Taking account of tomorrow’s preparation, we are checking the neighbourhood area with the help of drones and manual inspection,” Surender, DSP Nuh Headquarters said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that since the Yatra created a law&order issue last month, permission was not given this time and urged people to worship in local temples. He also asked the BHP and the Bajrang Dal to not carry out the Yatra.

Permission has not been granted for the ‘yatra’, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Panchkula on Sunday, referring to the Nuh violence that took place a few weeks earlier.

“Instead of the ‘yatra’, people can visit temples in their areas for ‘jalabhishek’,” he said and asserted that it is the state government’s responsibility to maintain law and order.

August 28 is the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday said the administration had denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence.