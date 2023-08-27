Gujarat: Amit Shah to chair 26th meeting of Western Zonal Council in Gandhinagar

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 26th meeting of the Western Zonal Council tomorrow at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Council comprises the states of Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The meeting is being organized by the Inter-State Council Secretariat under the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat.



Mr Shah has stressed the cooperative federalism approach to empower states and promote a better understanding of the policy framework between the Centre and the States. He advocated using Zonal Councils to resolve disputes and promote cooperative federalism.



The meeting of the Zonal Council will be attended by the Chief Ministers of the member states and the Administrator of the Union Territories, along with two senior Ministers from each state. The Union Home Minister is the Chairman of the five Zonal Councils, while the Chief Ministers of the States included in the concerned Zonal Council and the Administrator and Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territories are its members.