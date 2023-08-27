VP Jagdeep Dhankhad appeals students to inculcate Economic Nationalism

AMN / Jaipur

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhad made an appeal to the students to inculcate Economic Nationalism. Interacting with the students at National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur today, Mr. Dhankhad asked students to feel proud of being Indians and take pride in India’s achievements. He said that every resident of India is Eklavya who aspires to learn. The Vice-President said that at present, farmers in the country are becoming technologically strong. The Vice-President also mentioned the success of Mission Chandrayan-3, Shiv Shakti Point, and Tiranga Point. He said that India has become a major power in the world and its passport has become a symbol of prestige and power. He also mentioned the economic achievements made by the country during the last days. Mr. Dhankhad in his address talked about benefits and utility of Yoga and consumption of coarse grain. Praising the work of the Ministry of AYUSH and the National Institute of Ayurveda, the Vice President referred to the work of Ayurveda during the tough time of Covid pandemic. At the program, Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Mahendra Bhai Munjpara also discussed the achievements of the Ministry of AYUSH.