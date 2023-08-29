इंडियन आवाज़     29 Aug 2023 01:28:22      انڈین آواز

VHP leader, seers pray at Nuh temple as town wears deserted look

Nuh, Haryana, August 28

The Nuh administration on Monday allowed 15 seers and leaders of right-wing groups to offer prayers at the Shiv temple in Nalhar area of this district in Haryana which has been turned into a fortress in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat’s call for a ‘shobha yatra’.

Authorities have denied permission for the yatra on Monday in the aftermath of the communal clashes on July 31. However, the locals have been allowed to offer prayers in the temples in their neighbourhood on the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place in view of the call for the yatra and some seers heading towards Nuh were stopped at Gurugram, police officials said.

Five major checkpoints have been set up from the Delhi-Gurugram border until Nuh with media vehicles not being allowed to go beyond the third checkpoint.

According to officials, the vehicle of Hindu seer Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya from Ayodhya was stopped at the Ghamorj toll plaza near Sohna.

Acharya told reporters that he and his followers were carrying the water of the Saryu river and the soil of Ayodhya for the ‘jalabhishek’ at Nalhar temple but were stopped by the police. In protest, he sat on a hunger strike near the toll plaza.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said around 15 seers and leaders of some Hindutva outfits had been allowed to visit the Shiv temple in Nalhar and they would perform ‘jalabhishek’ there. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dharm Dev and Swami Parmanand were among the group allowed to visit the temple.

After offering prayers at the Nalhar temple, the group accompanied by some locals left for the Jhir temple at Firozpur Jhirka.

Bajrang Dal’s Gurugram district convener Praveen Hindustani said a limited number of people took part in the ‘yatra’ and they had now left for Jhir temple in a bus amid tight security

