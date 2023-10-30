S Jaishankar meets with families of eight Indians detained in Qatar

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today met with the families of the eight Indians detained in Qatar. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said, he stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case and fully share the concerns and pain of the families.

He underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure the release of the eight Indians detained in Qatar. The External Affairs Minister said, he will coordinate closely with the families in that regard.