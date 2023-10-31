इंडियन आवाज़     31 Oct 2023 06:45:02      انڈین آواز

PM Modi participates in National Unity Day celebrations at Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the National Unity Day celebrations at Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat this morning. Prime Minister paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity on the birth anniversary of the country’s first Home Minister. Mr Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth 160 crore rupees. He also addressed the Officer Trainees of the 98th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 5.0.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, politics of appeasement is the biggest hurdle in the country’s development. Prime Minister said, people who do appeasement can never see its dangers, and don’t even hesitate to stand with those supporting terrorism. He said, there is a big section of politicians who can’t see positive things and they give priority to self-goals over India’s Unity. Mr Modi reminded people of elections this year and Lok Sabha polls in 2024, and added that such politicians want to gain by dividing India. Prime Minister said that no mission is impossible for India.

He also spoke on Covid-19, ‘freeing Kashmir from terrorism’ and Article 370. Mr Modi said, India is moving forward with pledge of abandoning mentality of slavery. He said, the country is growing as well as preserving its heritage. Prime Minister said, the world has been surprised to see India’s potential in the G20 Summit. He said, we are proud that in the next few years, India is going to become the third-largest economy in the world. Prime Minister said, India has reached that part of the Moon where no other country in the world has been able to reach. Mr Modi said, India is manufacturing everything from Tejas fighter planes to INS Vikrant itself. Stressing the need to make make India a developed country in the next 25 years, he said that the next 25 years are most important for our country.

The PM wished the country on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, and also administered the oath of unity to the gathering at the function in Ekta Nagar. On the 148th birth anniversary of the ‘Iron Man’, Prime Minister witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade, comprising marching contingents from the Border Security Force and the state police force. A daredevil show by all women CRPF Bikers, women pipe band of BSF, choreographed programme by Gujarat women police, special NCC show, school bands display, fly past by Indian Air Force, showcasing of economic viability of vibrant villages, among others was displayed in front of the Prime Minister on the occasion.

On this occasion ‘Run for Unity’ is organised across the country which sees participation by people from all walks of life. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off ‘Run For Unity’ at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital.

