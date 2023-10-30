PM to participate in programme marking culmination of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign’s Amrit Kalash Yatra

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programme marking the culmination of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign’s Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path tomorrow. The programme will also mark the closing ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign is a tribute to the Veers and Veeranganas who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country. Mr Modi will inaugurate the Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial during the programme. He will address thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris joining the programme from across the country. During the programme, Prime Minister will also launch ‘Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform for youth of the country.

The Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign became a massive success, with over 2.3 lakh Shilaphalakams built in 36 States and Union Territories, nearly four crore Panch Pran pledge selfies uploaded and two Lakh Veeron ka Vandan programs organised nationwide.

The delegates from 36 States and Union Territories have reached the National Capital to Participate in the finale event of Meri Maati Mera Desh. A day long programme on Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign is being held held at Kartavya Path today. The participants from States and Union Territories are marching in ceremonial attire at the concluding event of Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path . The representatives carrying the Maati Kalash are pouring the soil into one giant Amrit Kalash reflecting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Our correspondent spoke to few representatives participating in the event