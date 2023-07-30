इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jul 2023 10:40:34      انڈین آواز
Relentless efforts being made to bring normalcy in State, says Manipur Governor

AMN / IMPHAL

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Ukey has said that both Central and state governments are making relentless efforts to bring peace and normalcy to the State at the earliest. A delegation of 20 Opposition MPs led by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan today and apprised her of the prevailing situation in the State.

The delegation arrived in Imphal yesterday on a two-day visit to Manipur and visited various relief camps located in Churachandpur, Bishnupur and Imphal West district. The team concluded the visit today and submitted a memorandum to the Governor.
 
During the meeting with the Governor, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apprised her of the condition in which the displaced people are staying in relief camps. The Governor welcomed the team for their visit to Manipur. She told them she is fully aware of the problems faced by the people. She also informed the team that concerned authorities have been instructed to provide necessary items to the inmates of the relief camps.

