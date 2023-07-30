इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jul 2023 12:10:29      انڈین آواز
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall over Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Central Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east, northeast and east central India during the next four to five days.

It said, Danta Ramgarh in Sikar district of Rajasthan recorded the highest 17 centimetres of rainfall, followed by Aurangabad in Bihar 16 centimetres, Mathabhanga and Ghugumari in West Bengal 14 centimetres and Latehar Balumat in Jharkhand and Baliguda in Kandhamal District of Odisha received 13 centimetres rainfall each.  

The IMD said, very heavy rainfall is expected in Jharkhand and Odisha tomorrow. Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Eastern Rajasthan tomorrow. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Eastern Madhya Pradesh, Northern Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra tomorrow.

