52-day ban on trawling along Kerala coast to end at midnight tonight

The 52-day ban on trawling along the Kerala coast draws to a close from midnight tonight. The state’s fishing sector has become active again with preparations for seagoing activities taking place in full swing. Boats are being filled with ice and fuel, while other related preparations are also underway. Several mechanized boats, brought out of boat yards after necessary repairs, are sporting a fresh coat of paint. The state government had been imposing the annual ban on fishing since 1988, to lessen the impact of fishing activities on marine ecology. The ban period coincides with the fish breeding season, thus contributing to the replenishment of marine fisheries resources.