52-day ban on trawling along Kerala coast to end at midnight tonight

The 52-day ban on trawling along the Kerala coast draws to a close from midnight tonight. The state’s fishing sector has become active again with preparations for seagoing activities taking place in full swing. Boats are being filled with ice and fuel, while other related preparations are also underway. Several mechanized boats, brought out of boat yards after necessary repairs, are sporting a fresh coat of paint. The state government had been imposing the annual ban on fishing since 1988, to lessen the impact of fishing activities on marine ecology. The ban period coincides with the fish breeding season, thus contributing to the replenishment of marine fisheries resources. 

خبرنامہ

امریکی صدر نے امام حسین کی شہادت کو یاد کیا

واشنگٹن: امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے یومِ عاشور کی مناسبت سے مسلم ...

پاکستان میں ایک سیاسی ریلی میں بم دھماکے سے کم سے کم چالیس افراد ہلاک

پاکستان میں باجوڑ میں جمعیت علمائے اسلام (جے یو آئی)کے ورکر ...

من کی بات: پی ایم مودی نے شاہڈول کو منی برازیل بنانے پر رئیس احمد کی تعریف کی۔

تحریر عندلیب اختر وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج سابق قومی کھل ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

ISRO launches 7 Singaporean satellites on PSLV-C56 rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's  PSLV-C56 rocket successfully launched th ...

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

