इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jul 2023 04:57:50      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Think20 Summit under India’s G20 Presidency begin in Mysuru, Karnataka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Observer Research Foundation (ORF), as the Think20 Secretariat under India’s G20 Presidency is host the Think20 Summit in Mysuru from today till August 2. Think20 is the G20’s official engagement group that serves as an ‘ideas bank’ for the multilateral grouping by bringing together think tanks and high-level experts to discuss policy issues relevant to the G20.
 
The three-day conference will be a gathering of distinguished members of the seven Think20 Task Forces and policy experts from around the world. It provides an unparalleled opportunity to collectively showcase ideas and insights on the priorities of India’s G20 Presidency, including issues such as lifestyle for sustainable development, macroeconomics and trade, women-led development, digital transformation, green transition, the global financial order, accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and reforming multilateralism.
 
During the Summit, Think20 will have the privilege of releasing the final Think20 Communiqué. The policy recommendations outlined in the Think20 Communiqué are sourced from the official Statements of the seven Task Forces of Think20 India, which will also be launched during the Summit. The document also draws on the various Policy Briefs authored by researchers and scholars from around the world, as well as highlights from the Ideas Box of Think20, an initiative by Think20 India to encourage the public to engage with the G20 process.
 
The Summit will also see the launch of four associated publications. Dr. Samir Saran, Chair, Think20 Secretariat and President, Observer Research Foundation has informed that over 131 co-chairs from the G20 and other invited countries have collaborated over the past eight months and have put together some very specific and wide-ranging recommendations for the G20 leadership to consider.      

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکی صدر نے امام حسین کی شہادت کو یاد کیا

واشنگٹن: امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے یومِ عاشور کی مناسبت سے مسلم ...

پاکستان میں ایک سیاسی ریلی میں بم دھماکے سے کم سے کم چالیس افراد ہلاک

پاکستان میں باجوڑ میں جمعیت علمائے اسلام (جے یو آئی)کے ورکر ...

من کی بات: پی ایم مودی نے شاہڈول کو منی برازیل بنانے پر رئیس احمد کی تعریف کی۔

تحریر عندلیب اختر وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج سابق قومی کھل ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches 7 Singaporean satellites on PSLV-C56 rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's  PSLV-C56 rocket successfully launched th ...

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

@Powered By: Logicsart