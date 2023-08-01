इंडियन आवाज़     01 Aug 2023 02:12:12      انڈین آواز
RPF constable shot dead four persons on running train

Published On: By

The assailant jawan, identified as Chetan Kumar is Originally from Hathras, UP had previously been posted in Gujarat. He was assigned to Mumbai recently.

AMN / WEB DESK

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Monday shot dead four persons, including an assistant sub-inspector, on board a running Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said.

The constable fired from his automatic weapon, killing the RPF ASI and three other passengers of the train shortly after 5am, the official said. Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.

Chetan Kumar Choudhary opened fire on his escort duty in-charge ASI Tika Ram Meena in the running train, the official added. After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers, the official added. The constable was caught by police at Mira Road with the help of Government Railway Police and RPF officials.

Image
Chetan Kumar the assailant

“It was reported on train no 12956 at 5.23 on 31.7.23 that there had been a firing in B5 coach. It was confirmed that CT Chetan in escort duty, had fired on escort incharge ASI Tika Ram,” the police statement read. The constable has been detained by the Mumbai Railway Police at the Bhayandar station, as per the Railways. Palghar is nearly 100 kms away from Mumbai. 

Meanwhile, Western Railway DRM Nirahj Verma said families of the four people shot have been contacted. He added that an ex-gratia will be given to the families. 

“We received the information that an RPF constable, who was on escort duty, opened fire. Four people were shot, one of them was an RPF ASI. We are providing all medical help and the families have been contacted. Ex-gratia will be given,” Verma said. 

The jawan, identified as Chetan Kumar allegedly tried to flee after pulling the alarm chain and getting down near Dahisar, police said.

Originally from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, Chetan Kumar had previously been posted in Gujarat. He was assigned to Mumbai recently.

RPF Inspector General Pravin Sinha said the accused, Constable Chetan Singh, was short-tempered.

A case of murder was registered at Borivali GRP following which Singh was formally placed under arrest.

