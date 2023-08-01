इंडियन आवाज़     01 Aug 2023 02:12:05      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Haryana Violence Updates: 2 home guards killed, dozen cops injured in communal clashes in Nuh; govt seeks more forces

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Two home guards were killed and about a dozen policemen injured as a mob in Haryana’s Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, police said.

According TOI as news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spreads, mobs in adjoining Gurugram district’s Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community.

Protesters blocked a road for hours.Police said the vehicles set ablaze were part of the procession, or belonged to them.

Mobile internet services have been suspended temporarily in Nuh district till August.

As tensions gripped the state, prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were clamped in Nuh and Gurugram districts. Along with this, mobile internet services have also been suspended in Nuh and Faridabad till Wednesday.

The Haryana government on Monday night announced the closure of all schools and colleges in Gurugram and Faridabad on Tuesday as a precautionary measure in view of the violence that broke out earlier in the day in Nuh after a mob of miscreants pelted stones and set cars on fire during a religious procession.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday condemned the violence in the state and appealed for peace. “Today’s incident is unfortunate, I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, strictest action will be taken against them,” he wrote on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکی صدر نے امام حسین کی شہادت کو یاد کیا

واشنگٹن: امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے یومِ عاشور کی مناسبت سے مسلم ...

پاکستان میں ایک سیاسی ریلی میں بم دھماکے سے کم سے کم چالیس افراد ہلاک

پاکستان میں باجوڑ میں جمعیت علمائے اسلام (جے یو آئی)کے ورکر ...

من کی بات: پی ایم مودی نے شاہڈول کو منی برازیل بنانے پر رئیس احمد کی تعریف کی۔

تحریر عندلیب اختر وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج سابق قومی کھل ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches 7 Singaporean satellites on PSLV-C56 rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's  PSLV-C56 rocket successfully launched th ...

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

@Powered By: Logicsart