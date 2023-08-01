Haryana Violence Updates: 2 home guards killed, dozen cops injured in communal clashes in Nuh; govt seeks more forces

AMN / WEB DESK

Two home guards were killed and about a dozen policemen injured as a mob in Haryana’s Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, police said.

According TOI as news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spreads, mobs in adjoining Gurugram district’s Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community.

Protesters blocked a road for hours.Police said the vehicles set ablaze were part of the procession, or belonged to them.

Mobile internet services have been suspended temporarily in Nuh district till August.

Video | "There were attempts by a few people to do stone pelting in Sohna after the reports of Mewat clashes, but the situation is under control now. Social media is being monitored, and police have been deployed," Gurugram DCP Nitish Agarwal said. pic.twitter.com/0KN1hwD8L5 — TOI Gurgaon (@TOIGurgaon) July 31, 2023

As tensions gripped the state, prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were clamped in Nuh and Gurugram districts. Along with this, mobile internet services have also been suspended in Nuh and Faridabad till Wednesday.

The Haryana government on Monday night announced the closure of all schools and colleges in Gurugram and Faridabad on Tuesday as a precautionary measure in view of the violence that broke out earlier in the day in Nuh after a mob of miscreants pelted stones and set cars on fire during a religious procession.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday condemned the violence in the state and appealed for peace. “Today’s incident is unfortunate, I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, strictest action will be taken against them,” he wrote on Twitter.