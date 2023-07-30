Indian-American policy expert Nisha Biswal becomes Dy Chief Executive Officer of US finance agency

Indian-American policy expert Nisha Biswal is confirmed by the Senate to serve as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a US finance agency. Ms. Biswal will serve as the Deputy CEO of the United States International Development Finance Corporation.

A White House press release said that US President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Nisha Desai Biswal earlier in March this year for the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation. She has a high-profile career of over 30 years of experience in US foreign policy and international development programmes within the White House; US Congress and the private sector. Ms. Biswal currently holds the position of Senior Vice President for International Strategy and Global Initiatives at the US Chamber of Commerce, overseeing the US-India Business Council and US-Bangladesh Business Council.