Red alert for heavy rains in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and J&K

#ChinarCorps swung into action to rescue citizens of Ganjiwara & Danter villages in #Anantnag.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, North Haryana and North Punjab today, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall of over 204.4 mm in these States.

It has also issued an orange alert for Madhya Pradesh, expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall between 115.6 and 204.4 mm. The weather agency has cautioned about the potential for localised flooding and landslides in the affected regions.

New Delhi has also experienced its third highest single-day rainfall for this month between the 8th and 9th of July since 1958. The IMD stated that the national capital received 153 millimetres (mm) of rain during this period.

In Uttrakhand, intermittent moderate to heavy rain continues to lash most parts of the State since last night. As a result, the water level in the major rivers of the State has increased.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed all the District Magistrates and Disaster Management Department to be ready for relief and rescue operations in case of natural calamity. He has advised the Chardham-bound pilgrims to travel only after getting information about the weather.

Meanwhile, the State Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rains in some parts of the State in the next five days.

The Met Department has issued red alert weather warning for Dehradun, Uttarkashi,Tehri and Haridwar districts for today.

On the other hand, seven State highways and more than 100 circuit roads in the State are closed to traffic. Efforts are being made to open them.

Most parts of Punjab have been receiving continuous moderate to heavy rainfall for the past 48 hours. The Met Department has issued a red alert warning of heavy to very heavy rain in Mohali, Bassi Pathanas, Kharar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Derabassi and Rajpura.

A warning of strong winds blowing at a speed of 60 kilometres per hour has also been issued. Similarly, an orange alert has been issued for Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

In Himachal Pradesh, Normal life has been affected due to torrential rains for the last 24 hours. 133 connectivity routes have been disrupted due to widespread rains at many places in the State including the capital Shimla. The rivers and drains of the State are in spate due to torrential rains. Holiday has been declared on the 10th of July in all educational institutions of the Kullu district.

NDRF team rescues 5 victims stuck in Beas River near Chharudu Village, Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh. Rescue operation is on.

A devotee who had gone to Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra died due to slipping while two others are said to be missing. As of now, this yatra has been stopped for two days.

In Kullu itself, a car parked in the parking lot was washed away by the Beas River water, while the Rohtang Pass has been cut off from Manali due to a landslide in Rahni Nala.

On the other hand, snowfall has also been recorded on the high peaks of Bharmour and Pangi in the tribal areas of Chamba district. In Chamba district, one person has died after being hit by a landslide caused by rains.

In Himachal Pradesh due to torrential rains, a total of rupees 362 crore property has been damaged So far, 48 people have died, 80 were injured and four people are missing in rain-related incidents.

The Kullu-Manali National Highway has been damaged in many places due to heavy rains. Train movement on the Kalka-Shimla rail route has been suspended due to falling debris. All the major rivers and streams of the State are in spate.

Beas River is flowing above the danger mark in Kullu and Mandi towns. The State Public Works Department has also cancelled the leave of the field staff and deployed 200 dozers and JCBs to clear the roads blocked by landslides.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in seven of the total 12 districts of the State. These include Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts. An orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts and a yellow alert has been issued in the Lahaul-Spiti district.

Apart from this, flood warnings have also been issued in five districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur.