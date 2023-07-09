Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Delhi NCR

AMN / WEB DESK

Heavy rains badly disrupted normal life in most parts f the national capital region of Delhi as the monsoon clouds are mostly active in the western part and the areas close to NCR.

In the NCR heavy rain continued on 9th July 2023, Sunday. The Safdarjung observatory in the city recorded 106 mm rainfall while Delhi Ridge recorded 65 mm and Ayanagar 44 mm on 9th July 2023, Sunday. Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, the highest in a single day in July since 1982. It was the third-highest single-day rainfall for July since 1958. Delhi Fire Services said, several houses were collapsed in different areas of the city, however, there has been no casualties. The heavy rain has submerged many parks, underpasses, markets and even hospital premises, Shops and caused chaos on the roads.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that all schools in Delhi will be shut for a day on 10th July 2023, Monday in view of warnings from the Meteorological Department and incessant rain over the last two days.

According to Central Water Commission, the water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi is rising and it is expected to breach the danger mark of 205.33 metres on 10th July 2023, Monday.

In the neighbouring Gurugram, the district administration has issued an advisory that all Government and Private Schools including Play schools falling in the district will remain closed on 10th July 2023, Monday. In another advisory, it stated that all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to Work from Home on 10th July 2023, Monday so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair or restoration of civic amenities can be carried out smoothly by Government agencies.

In Haryana, intermittent moderate to heavy rain continues to lash most parts of the State in the last 48 hours. Continuous rains in Himachal Pradesh and in Haryana have swelled rivers, drains and water bodies of the state. The local administration has issued an alert to people living near rivers and drains to stay alert and take all precautions. As per the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are predicted in the next 24 hours in North, South and South East Haryana. Chief Minister Manohar Lal assured at Government is prepared to deal with any situation.

In Uttar Pradesh, torrential rain has thrown life out of gear in the Western parts of the state. Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in many districts across the state till next week. In Noida also Schools will remain closed on 10th July 2023.

Our correspondent reports that the monsoon is active in the state and the western part of the state received heavy rainfall on 9th July 2023, Sunday throwing life out of gear in many districts.

The torrential rain from last 24 hours has brought back the smile on farmers faces as it is going to be beneficial for many crops, particularly paddy. At least 5 people lost their lives in the state in rain-related accidents. Most deaths occurred due to lightning forcing the state government to issue an advisory regarding do’s and don’t s when lightning strikes.