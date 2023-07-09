Railways cancels around 17 trains & diverted around 12 others due to heavy rains

The Northern Railways has cancelled around 17 trains and diverted around 12 others due to heavy rains in several parts of the region. In a statement, a Northern Railways spokesperson said, traffic has been suspended at four locations due to waterlogging.

These include sections between Noganwan (Ambala)-New Morinda, between Nangal Dam and Anandpur Sahib, and between Kiratpur Sahib and Bharatgarh. A strict watch is being kept to run trains from the Delhi area safely because of non-stop heavy rains. Eight pumps are being run at the Delhi-Sabzi Mandi area and the station’s trainable area to pump water out of tracks. Trains running in the Delhi area are still normal. The cancelled trains include Firozpur Cantt Express, Amritsar Super Fast Express, Chandigarh Intercity Express, and Chandigarh to Amritsar Junction Express. Those which have been diverted include Mumbai Central-Amritsar Express, Amritsar Express, Daulatpur Chowk Express.