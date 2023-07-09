इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jul 2023 11:22:37      انڈین آواز
Rain Menace: Amit Shah speaks to CM of HP & Punjab, Lt Governors of J&K & Delhi, assures all possible help

Published On: By

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 9th July 2023, Sunday spoke to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and took updates about Amarnath Yatra which was suspended due to heavy rainfall. Official sources said, in view of incessant rainfall in the national capital, Mr Shah spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and took updates.

The Union Home Minister also spoke to the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and took updates about losses due to heavy rains. Mr Shah assured all possible help to both states. 

