इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jul 2023 03:44:51      انڈین آواز
Bihar govt to provide Rs 4 lakh each to families of hooch tragedy victims

A Hoda / Patna

Bihar government for the first time decided to provide relief and compensation to the families of victims in hooch tragedies in East Champaran and Nalanda districts.

Following the series of deaths in the recent hooch tragedies in these districts and due to mounting pressure from the opposition BJP and some other alliance partners within the ruling Grand Alliance, the State government amended the stringent anti-liquor law in April 2023. Under the provision of amendments, four lakh each will be given to affected families.

The Spokesperson of Bihar Police and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said, an amount of two crore 12 lakh rupees will be provided to the next of kin of the 53 deceased in the recent hooch tragedies in the two districts.

After the Prohibition Act came into force in 2016, five lakh 49 thousand cases of violation have been registered in the last eight years. From April 2016 to January 2023, around Seven lakh 49 thousand people have been booked for the violation.

The State government has set up 74 special courts for the disposal of liquor-related cases across the State

