Recognise all Marathas as Kunbis under OBC category, activists demand citing Nizam-era records

22-Year-Old Ends Life By Hanging in Pune’s Alandi, Blames Govt’s Functioning In Suicide Note

AMN / WEB DESK

The group supporting reservation for Maratha community has claimed that the community members were recognised as Kunbi community during the Nizam era and hence all Marathas should be treated as Kunbis under the OBC category.

The "Marathas and Kunbis inter-dined and intermarried freely," leading to blurring of lines between them, a pro-quota activist claimed.

Activists supporting the Maratha reservation have claimed that the community members were recognised as Kunbi community during the Nizam era and hence all Marathas should be treated as Kunbis under the OBC category.

The “Marathas and Kunbis inter-dined and intermarried freely,” leading to blurring of lines between them, a pro-quota activist claimed.

This cultural amalgamation further strengthens the argument that Marathas and Kunbis were closely related, both socially and culturally, he said.

The agrarian Kunbi community already gets quota benefits in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

22-Year-Old Ends Life

article-image

A 22-year-old youth from Pune’s Alandi took his own life by hanging at his shop, citing the absence of reservation for the Maratha community as the reason for his extreme step. The youth, identified as Siddhesh Satyawan Berge, was a vocal advocate for the Maratha reservation and had actively participated in various protests and marches. However, the lack of progress on this issue led him to end his life at his shop.

A suicide note was discovered alongside his lifeless body. In the note, Berge expressed the reason for taking this drastic action. He wrote, “I am not taking my life due to any personal problem. I am doing this due to the government’s functioning. My wish is that the Maratha community should receive reservation, and I am taking my life for this cause. I am not blaming anyone. I am taking this step for my Maratha brothers (sic).”

Earlier, the data collected by the state government indicated that 19 Marathas had taken their own lives within a 12-day span from October 20 to November 1, during a period marked by violent protests related to the reservation issue. Most of these cases occurred in Marathwada, the epicenter of the protests, with individuals from various age groups, including a 17-year-old girl, tragically choosing to end their lives in response to the reservation dispute.

